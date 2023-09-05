Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,460,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 101,418 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of Integer worth $190,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Shares of ITGR traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.10. 18,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.92. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. Integer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $303,956.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

