Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,608,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 361,749 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $277,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,263,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,330,353,000 after acquiring an additional 698,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,258,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,503,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,403,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,127 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE:CP traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.38. 142,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.76. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.