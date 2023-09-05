Franklin Resources Inc. Has $189.19 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,603,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,343 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.24% of Canadian National Railway worth $189,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,155. The company has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.27. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

