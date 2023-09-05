Franklin Resources Inc. Has $243.30 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,758,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,603 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.59% of Agilent Technologies worth $243,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

NYSE A traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.51. 176,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.18 and its 200-day moving average is $128.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.28 and a twelve month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

