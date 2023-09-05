Franklin Resources Inc. Has $298.94 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 147.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,850,162 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.81% of Capital One Financial worth $298,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 370,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,589,000 after buying an additional 107,329 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 536.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,932 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.67. The company had a trading volume of 193,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,905. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.36.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

