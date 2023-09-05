Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,148,386 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,052,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,148,386 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.23% of Flex worth $231,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flex stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,496. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.54. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 9th.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,261,963.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 45,445 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $1,204,746.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 540,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,317,891.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 618,136 shares of company stock valued at $16,570,159 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

