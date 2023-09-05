Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,825,137 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 23.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,460,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,825,137 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $293,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.52. The company had a trading volume of 502,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,470. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.393 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.