Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 524,563 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,211,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 524,563 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $245,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $2,396,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 74.9% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 148.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 140,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,364,000 after purchasing an additional 83,641 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Seagen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,966,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $90,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,360,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,231,301 over the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.07. 296,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,962. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.55. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.50.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

