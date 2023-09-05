Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 95,494 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,146,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95,494 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.65% of PG&E worth $261,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

PCG stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,431,511. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

