Gala (GALA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $414.66 Million

Gala (GALA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Gala has a market capitalization of $414.66 million and $68.42 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 25,888,578,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,908,495,062 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

