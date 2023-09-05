Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.97.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GLPEY

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

Galp Energia, SGPS Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.1471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This is a boost from Galp Energia, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.