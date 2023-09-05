General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

General Electric stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,780. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

