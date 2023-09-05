German American Bancorp Inc. Has $247,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

German American Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $120.68. The company had a trading volume of 544,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,410. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

