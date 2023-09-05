German American Bancorp Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 52.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,116 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.56. 3,247,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,119,865. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.