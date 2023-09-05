German American Bancorp Inc. Has $54.17 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 774,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $54,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,685. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.92. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

