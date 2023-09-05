German American Bancorp Inc. Has $591,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $565.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $257.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $517.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.10. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $569.98.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.26.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

