German American Bancorp Inc. Has $915,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

German American Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $378.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,251,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,966,945. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

