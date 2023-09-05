German American Bancorp Inc. Invests $221,000 in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,344 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CRH by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CRH by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CRH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

CRH Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CRH stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,383. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.24. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

