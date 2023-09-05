German American Bancorp Inc. Sells 1,272 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

German American Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in RTX by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in RTX by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 202,376 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,392,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,179. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.42. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

