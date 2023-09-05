German American Bancorp Inc. Sells 182,260 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

German American Bancorp Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 95.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,260 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
BSV traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $75.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,844. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 5 Ways to Play Retail that will Profit in 2023
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.