German American Bancorp Inc. Sells 1,828 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

German American Bancorp Inc. reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 178.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.91. 3,695,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,086,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The company has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.