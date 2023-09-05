German American Bancorp Inc. Sells 2,432 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

German American Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,829,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,449,265. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $421.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

