German American Bancorp Inc. Sells 4,270 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

German American Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,946 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,394,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,563,211. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

