German American Bancorp Inc. Sells 870 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

German American Bancorp Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Lennar by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Lennar by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11,037.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE:LEN traded down $6.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,791. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.74 and its 200-day moving average is $113.36.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 859 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,061.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,555.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.65 per share, with a total value of $101,061.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,555.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,634 shares of company stock worth $321,855 over the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

