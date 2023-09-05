Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Up 7.7%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74. 99,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 590,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Imperial Capital raised Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.14.
In other news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $329,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,209.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $329,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,893 shares of company stock valued at $882,574 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Images by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 39,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Getty Images by 45.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
