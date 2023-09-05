Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Gibraltar Industries Price Performance
ROCK opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.13.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.45 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.
Featured Stories
