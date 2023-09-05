Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

ROCK opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.45 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

About Gibraltar Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,798,000 after purchasing an additional 57,633 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 44.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,026,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 620,995 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,980,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,863,000 after buying an additional 55,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,668,000 after buying an additional 20,341 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after buying an additional 141,780 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Featured Stories

