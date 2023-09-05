Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 8,620 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. First Washington CORP bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 253,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,055,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,523,000 after buying an additional 215,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $63.47.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,735 shares of company stock valued at $444,013 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. Barclays upped their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Match Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.77.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

