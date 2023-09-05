Girard Partners LTD. Buys 2,098 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

SLYV traded down $2.31 on Tuesday, reaching $76.33. 67,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,896. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $86.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.