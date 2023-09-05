Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.12. 698,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31.
About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
