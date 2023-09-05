Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,118 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2,563.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,174,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642,655 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 3,245.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,843,000 after buying an additional 6,644,368 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 59,422.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,047,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,848,000 after buying an additional 2,044,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $38,880,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,165,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,235,000 after acquiring an additional 988,809 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flowers Foods news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:FLO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.73. 358,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.41. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

About Flowers Foods

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.