Girard Partners LTD. Has $2.13 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,678 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.6 %

NVDA traded down $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $482.33. 20,813,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,575,883. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 117.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $448.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.97. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,229,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,160 shares of company stock valued at $111,896,658 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

