Girard Partners LTD. Has $568,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in General Mills by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.89.

General Mills Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.00. 1,419,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449,741. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average of $80.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.43 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.