Girard Partners LTD. Has $874,000 Stock Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,874 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $349,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,021.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IAGG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.30. 582,035 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.