Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 972,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,422. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.31. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.42%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

