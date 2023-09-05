Girard Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CME Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,304,000 after buying an additional 486,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,431,000 after purchasing an additional 133,323 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after purchasing an additional 916,334 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,293,000 after purchasing an additional 774,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,002,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,511,000 after purchasing an additional 420,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total value of $1,232,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,572,985.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.70.

CME Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $202.60. 405,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,809. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

