Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LW. Barclays upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.40.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LW traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.59. 621,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,677. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.91 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.48 and its 200-day moving average is $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.