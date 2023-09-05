Girard Partners LTD. Sells 1,409 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.7% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,982 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 8.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 525,832 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $86,635,000 after buying an additional 42,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,227 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.71. 1,141,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,697,277. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.61.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

