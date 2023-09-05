Girard Partners LTD. Sells 301 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 93.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Incyte by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $64.15. The company had a trading volume of 407,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,722. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.54.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.18 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

