Girard Partners LTD. Sells 3,178 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.9% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.46. The stock had a trading volume of 160,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,098. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

