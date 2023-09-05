Girard Partners LTD. Sells 41,668 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,668 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,060,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,197,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 241.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 368,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 260,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 117.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.52. 402,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,801. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

