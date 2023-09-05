Girard Partners LTD. Sells 4,969 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,559,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,807,000 after buying an additional 278,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,359,000 after buying an additional 1,179,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FAST traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

