Girard Partners LTD. Trims Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

APTV stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.42. 547,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

