Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 84.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 44.11%. The business had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 39.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

