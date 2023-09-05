Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

GAIN stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $440.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.42. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $14.64.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 8.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,375.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 217.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

