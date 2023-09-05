Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.
Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.
Gladstone Investment Stock Performance
GAIN stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $440.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.42. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $14.64.
Insider Transactions at Gladstone Investment
In related news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,375.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 217.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.55% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
