Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
GLEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.95) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.45) to GBX 560 ($7.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 589.50 ($7.45).
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.
