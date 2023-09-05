Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Down 4.0 %

Global Cord Blood stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $145.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

