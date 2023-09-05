Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 22,526 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Up 2.1 %

Global Payments stock opened at $129.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.24.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

