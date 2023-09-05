Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 775,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 1,519,697 shares.The stock last traded at $24.69 and had previously closed at $24.31.
Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Uranium ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Stories
