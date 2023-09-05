Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Globus Medical worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Globus Medical Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.04. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $291.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.54 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

