GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Robert W. Baird

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of GMS in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.88.

NYSE GMS opened at $70.50 on Friday. GMS has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $76.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.87.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 30.62%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,408.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 31,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,070,837.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,026.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,408.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,717,270 shares of company stock worth $115,788,574 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in GMS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

